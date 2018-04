BRIEF-Reditus Negotiates Payment Of Credits It Is Owed In Angola Worth 50 Mln Euros

April 3 (Reuters) - REDITUS SOCIEDADE GESTORA DE PARTICIPACOES SOCIAIS SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS UNITS HAVE CREDITS OVER PUBLIC ENTITIES IN ANGOLA WORTH ABOUT 50 MILLION EUROS

* BELIEVES CREDITS WILL BE RECEIVED IN PORTUGAL IN EUROS DURING NEXT 24 TO 30 MONTHS, COMPANY NEGOTIATING PAYMENT THROUGH RISK COVERAGE CONVENTION, COVERED BY COSEC - COMPANHIA DE SEGUROS DE CREDITOS SA

* THESE CREDITS RESULT OF SERVICES, GOODS AND EQUIPMENT SUPPLIED IN TECHNOLOGY PROJECTS THAT BEGAN IN 2009

* RECEIVED ABOUT 9 MILLION EUROS IN 2013, BUT SINCE THAT DATE NO OTHER PAYMENTS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED RELATED TO THOSE PROJECTS

