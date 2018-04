April 3 (Reuters) - ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS OF EUR 5.8 MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 4.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY PRODUCTION VALUE OF EUR 2.9 MLN VS EUR 2.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* TARGETS INCREASE OF SALES BY EUR 4 MLN IN 2018 AND POSITIVE EBITDA IN 2020

