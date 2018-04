April 3 (Reuters) - QUERCUS TOWARZYSTWO FUNDUSZY INWESTYCYJNYCH SA:

* DECIDES TO CREATE R1 FIZ FUND

* THE FUND WILL BE RECAPITALISED BY ABOUT 86 MILLION ZLOTYS BY COMPANY AND Q1 FIZ FUND (50/50)

* R1 FIZ WILL BUY ALL BONDS OF GETBACK SA OWNED BY OTHER SUBFUNDS OF COMPANY

* DECISION MAY INFLUENCE AMOUNT OF 2017 DIVIDEND TO BE RECOMMENDED BY COMPANY, CO’S AGM IS PLANNED IN JUNE

