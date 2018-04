LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - The Arab Republic of Egypt has mandated banks for an 8-year and/or 12-year euro-denominated bond offering, according to a lead.

The sovereign has hired Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered for the transaction.

A roadshow will commence April 4.

Egypt is rated B3 (stable)/B- (positive)/B (stable). (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)