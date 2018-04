April 3 (Reuters) - KBJ SA:

* KBJ CEO, ARTUR JEDYNAK, AND OTHER MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT BOARD, MAREK WEIGT AND LUKASZ KROTOWSKI SELL 70,000 OF THE COMPANY’S SHARES EACH FOR 9.5 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* THE NUMBER OF SHARES IN FREE FLOAT HAS BEEN INCREASED TO 24.34 PCT FROM 10.71 PCT

* MAREK WEIGT REDUCES STAKE IN CO TO 24.9 PCT FROM 29.44 PCT

* SHARES HAVE BEEN SOLD TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

