* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS Q1 NEGATIVE EBIT WAS 115 MILLION ZLOTYS, VERSUS NEGATIVE EBIT OF 109 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR ON YEAR

* Q1 REVENUE WAS 1.58 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 16 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES WERE UP 9.2 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR AND THE RETAIL SPACE WAS UP BY 9.5 PERCENT AT 1 MILLION SQUARE METERS AT THE END OF Q1

* SG&A IN Q1 RISES BY 13.3 PERCENT TO 815 MILLION ZLOTYS

