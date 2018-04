April 4 (Reuters) - HALK SIGORTA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY DECIDES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL TO 280.0 MILLION LIRA FROM 187.0 MILLION LIRA

* TO INCREASE 33 MILLION LIRA THROUGH BONUS ISSUES AND 60 MILLION LIRA THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUES

