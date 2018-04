April 4 (Reuters) - AIK FOTBOLL AB:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY THAT AGREES WITH IK ODDEVOLD TO TRANSFER ROBIN JANSSON TO AIK

* TRANSFER IS IMMEDIATE AND PERMANENT

* AIK AND JANSSON SIGN CONTRACT THAT STRETCHES OVER 2019 SEASON

