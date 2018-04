(Refiles to add fiscal year 2017 in the headline.)

April 4 (Reuters) - HALK REIT:

* SAID ON TUESDAY PROPOSES TO PAY CASH DIVIDEND AT NET 0.0046 LIRA PER SHARE FOR FY 2017

* TO PAY 37.4 MILLION LIRA STOCK DIVIDEND

