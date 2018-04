April 4 (Reuters) - Vbare Iberian Properties Socimi SA :

* SAID ON TUESDAY AGREED ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF 14.1 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS NOMINAL VALUE OF EACH NEW SHARE IS 5.0 EUROS AND SHARE PREMIUM IS 8.30 EUROS PER SHARE, AMOUNTING TO ISSUE PRICE OF 13.30 EUROS

* SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF ONE NEW SHARE FOR EVERY TWO SHARES HELD

