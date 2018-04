April 4 (Reuters) - CELLECTIS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY LAUNCH OF FOLLOW-ON UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $175 MLN OF ITS AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES (ADS)

* EACH ADS REPRESENTS ONE ORDINARY SHARE OF CELLECTIS

* TO GRANT UNDERWRITERS 30-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO ADDITIONAL 15 PCT OF AGGREGATE OFFERING SIZE

* GOLDMAN SACHS, CITIGROUP AND BARCLAYS ARE ACTING AS BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS

* NOMURA IS LEAD MANAGER, OPPENHEIMER AND LADENBURG THALMANN ARE CO-MANAGERS

