April 4 (Reuters) - EPS EQUITA PEP SPAC SPA IPO-EPS.MI:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY RESULTS OF THE WITHDRAWAL RIGHT REGARDING THE BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH INDUSTRIE CHIMICHE FORESTALI

* WITHDRAWAL RIGHT WAS EXERCISED ON 1.1 MLN SHARES, 7.3 PCT OF EPS SHARE CAPITAL, FOR THE TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 10.9 MLN

* CLOSING OF BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH INDUSTRIE CHIMICHE FORESTALI IS EXPECTED IN MID MAY 2018

