April 4 (Reuters) - ONCOARENDI THERAPEUTICS SA (IPO-ORT.WA):

* SAYS IT ALLOCATED 2 MILLION SERIES F SHARES, SO THAT 140,000 OF OFFERED SHARES WERE ALLOTTED TO INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS AND 1,860,000 OF SHARES WERE ALLOTTED TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS SUBSCRIBED FOR 276,916 SHARES, SO THIS ALLOTMENT OF SHARES HAD AVERAGE REDUCTION RATE OF 49.44%

* ISSUE PRICE FOR COMPANY’S SHARES IN IPO WAS SET AT 29 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

