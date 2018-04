April 5 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG:

* FY 2017 REVENUES GREW BY 2.9% TO REACH CHF 244.4 MILLION VS. CHF 237.4 MILLION IN FY 2016

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED BY 70.4% TO CHF 33.4 MILLION VS. CHF 19.6 MILLION IN FY 2016

* FY NET LOSSES FOR THE PERIOD REDUCED TO REACH CHF 41.1 MILLION VS. CHF 243.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS AFTER MINORITIES CHF 41.4 MILLION VS CHF 196.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

Source text - bit.ly/2q8BC39

