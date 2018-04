April 5 (Reuters) - AXELERO SPA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS BOARD HAD APPROVED TO ISSUE THE THIRD TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER ITS AGREEMENT WITH ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES AND ATLAS CAPITAL MARKETS

* THE THIRD TRANCHE CONSISTS OF 100 CONVERTIBLE BONDS FOR THE TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 2.0 MLN

