April 5 (Reuters) - MANGATA HOLDING SA (Mangata):

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF 41.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 44.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 617.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 568.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 55.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 56.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SEES 2018 NET PROFIT AT 51.4 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SEES 2018 REVENUE AT 694.4 MILLION ZLOTYS AND EBITDA AT 98.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

Source texts for Eikon:,

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)