April 5, (Reuters) - Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SOCIMI SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HAS APPROVED ALL PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS

* RESOLUTIONS INCLUDED AUTHORIZATION TO SELL OFFICE PORTFOLIO AND EXTRAORDINARY SHARE PREMIUM DISTRIBUTION

