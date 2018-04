April 5 (Reuters) - MABION SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS PROJECT REGARDING ENLARGEMENT OF THE COMPANY’S R&D CENTRE HAS BEEN CHOSEN FOR FINANCING

* THE PROJECT TO BE FINANCED IN THE AMOUNT OF 63.3 MILLION ZLOTYS, THE TOTAL COST OF PROJECT AT 172.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

