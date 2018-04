April 4 (Reuters) - BIOMERIEUX SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY, ACQUISITION OF ASTUTE MEDICAL INC FOR ABOUT $90 MLN IN CASH

* ESTIMATED OPERATING EXPENSES RELATED TO ASTUTE FOR REMAINING 9 MONTHS OF YR COULD DRIVE AN IMPACT OF -60 BPS ON 2018 CONTRIBUTIVE OPERATING INCOME

