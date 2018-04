April 5 (Reuters) - LOKATY BUDOWLANE SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THE COMPANY RECEIVED STATEMENT FROM BONDHOLDER WHO PURCHASED ALL SERIES D AND E BONDS ISSUED BY COMPANY

* BONDHOLDER WANTS TO USE OPTION OF CONVERTING ALL DEBT RESULTING FROM BONDS TO PREMISES OF 853 SQUARE METRES IN WARSAW

* THE COMPANY ALSO SINGED AGREEMENT WITH THE BONDHOLDER POSTPONING CONCLUSION OF PRELIMINARY PURCHASE CONTRACT FOR THE PREMISES TILL APRIL 27

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)