* SAID ON THURSDAY PROPOSES THE PAYMENT OF A CASH DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.75 PER SHARE

* TO LAUNCH A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO CHF 400 MILLION OVER A PERIOD OF UP TO 12 MONTHS

