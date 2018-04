BRIEF-UBI Banca Places 500 Mln Euro Bond Under EMTN Programme

April 6 (Reuters) - UBI BANCA

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT LAUNCHED ITS FIRST SENIOR NON-PREFERRED BENCHMARK BOND ISSUE, FIXED RATE, FOR EUR 500 MLN UNDER THE EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTES PROGRAMME

* ORDERS WERE RECEIVED FROM ABOUT 130 INVESTORS, FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT CLOSE TO EUR 1 BLN

* TRANSACTION TO BE PRICED 5Y MID SWAP + 140 BASIS POINTS, WITH A COUPON OF 1.75 PCT

* THE RE-OFFER PRICE WAS SET AT 99.877 PCT AND THE RELATED YIELD TO MATURITY AT 1.776 PCT

