BRIEF-Benfica Repays 97.3 Mln Euros Of Debt

April 6 (Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS SUBSIDIARY BENFICA ESTADIO MADE EARLY REPAYMENT OF DEBT OF 37.8 MILLION EUROS

* ALONG WITH 2.5 MILLION EUROS ALREADY PAID AS AT END-FEBRUARY, TOTAL AMOUNT OF REIMBURSEMENTS MADE TO BANKS NOVO BANCO AND MILLENNIUM BCP AMOUNTED TO 40.3 MILLION EUROS

* SECOND ISSUE OF COMMERCIAL PAPERS WAS PAID TO NOVO BANCO IN THE AMOUNT OF 57 MILLION EUROS, HAVING NOW FORMALIZED AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM

* FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THIS PROCESS, BENFICA SAD AND BENFICA ESTADIO REDUCED BY 97.3 MILLION EUROS THE EXISTING BANK DEBT TO NOVO BANCO AND MILLENNIUM BCP, REFLECTED IN LIABILITIES AS AT END-DECEMBER, 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2GVRz6x

