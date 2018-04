BRIEF-Axelero FY Prelim. Sales Fall To EUR 28.7 Mln

April 6(Reuters) - AXELERO SPA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY PRELIMINARY SALES EUR 28.7 MLN VS EUR 46.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY SALES WERE AFFECTED BY THE REORGANIZATION OF THE SALES NETWORK IN H2, WHICH LED TO CONSIDERABLE DELAYS IN NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

* APPROVES THE GUIDELINES OF THE 2018-2021 BUSINESS PLAN

* TARGETS A GROWTH IN REVENUES OF 29.8 PCT FROM 2018 TO 2021

* TARGETS AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 18 PCT AT 2021

* TARGETS A NET FINANCIAL POSITION/EBITDA LEVERAGE RATIO LOWER THAN 3 BY 2021

