BRIEF-Paref Announces Successful Accelerated Bookbuilding Capital Increase

April 6 (Reuters) - PARIS REALTY FUND SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 17 MLN WITH EMISSION OF 232,877 NEW SHARES BY ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING

* NOMINAL VALUE AT EUR 25 PER SHARE, PRICE PER SHARE AT EUR 73 INCLUDING SHARE ISSUE PREMIUM OF 2.38 PCT

* CAPITAL INCREASE WAS A PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR QUALIFIED INVESTORS

* AMOUNT OF CAPITAL INCREASE IS EQUIVALENT TO 19.27 PCT OF SOCIAL CAPITAL BEFORE OPERATION

* TRANSACTION WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED

* TRANSACTION IS REALISED WITHOUT PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OR PRIORITY SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD

* OPERATION WAS ADVISED BY INVEST CORPORATE FINANCE AND DIRECTED BY INVEST SECURITIES ACTING AS LEAD AGENCY AND BOOKRUNNER

