BRIEF-Eutelsat Signs Deals With Orange And Thales For High Capacity Satellite KONNECT VHTS

April 6 (Reuters) - EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR HIGH CAPACITY SATELLITE KONNECT VHTS CONSTRUCTED BY THALES ALENIA SPACE

* WITH KA-BAND CAPACITY OF 500 GBPS, KONNECT VHTS WILL HAVE THE MOST POWERFUL DIGITAL PROCESSOR EVER PUT IN ORBIT

* PROJECT WILL BE LAUNCHED WITH FIRM MULTI-YEAR DISTRIBUTION COMMITMENTS FROM ORANGE AND THALES

* RETAIL PARTNERSHIP WAS SIGNED WITH ORANGE TO ADDRESS FIXED BROADBAND MARKET IN EUROPE

* DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WAS SIGNED WITH THALES TO SERVE NOTABLY THE GOVERNMENT CONNECTIVITY SERVICES MARKET

* SATELLITE IS DUE TO ENTER INTO SERVICE IN 2021

* INVESTMENT IN KONNECT VHTS REPLACES JOINT INVESTMENT PROJECT WITH VIASAT IN VIASAT 3 SATELLITE FOR EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* INVESTMENT IS COVERED BY EUTELSAT’S CAPEX OBJECTIVE OF AN AVERAGE OF 420 MILLION EUROS PER YEAR

* SEES HIGH-SPEED BROADBAND AS CRITICAL DRIVER OF EUTELSAT’S GROWTH FROM 2020 ONWARDS

Source text: bit.ly/2H31lUw Further company coverage:,, (Gdynia Newsroom)