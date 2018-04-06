Qatar hires banks for triple-tranche US dollar bond offering

LONDON, April 6 (IFR) - The State of Qatar has mandated banks for a multi-tranche US dollar bond offering, according to a lead.

The sovereign has hired Al Khaliji, Barclays, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho, QNB Capital and Standard Chartered.

A UK and US investor roadshow will run from April 9 to April 11. The issuer expects to issue five, 10 and 30-year senior unsecured 144A/Reg S notes, subject to market conditions.

The notes are expected to be rated Aa3/AA-/AA-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers)