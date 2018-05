May 14 (Reuters) - PEPEES SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO ISSUE NO MORE THAN 2,000 SERIES AZ CONVERTIBLE BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 10,000 ZLOTYS EACH

* EACH BOND WILL ENABLE TO ACQUIRE 10,000 OF COMPANY’S SERIES C SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 1 ZLOTY/EACH

* BONDS WILL BEAR 5% INTEREST PER ANNUM AND WILL BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION

