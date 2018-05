May 14 (Reuters) - EUROPEJSKIE CENTRUM ODSZKODOWAN SA (EuCO):

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT DECIDED NOT TO RECOMMEND PAYING DIVIDEND FOR FY 2017

* MANAGEMENT SAID THAT DECISION IS MOTIVATED BY NECESSITY TO ENSURE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO CONDUCT FURTHER INVESTMENTS AND DEVELOPMENT OF COMPANY

