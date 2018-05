May 15 (Reuters) - POLSKI BANK KOMOREK MACIERZYSTYCH SA :

* SETS BOND ISSUE PROGRAMME OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 100 MILLION ZLOTYS

* UNDER BOND ISSUE PROGRAMME COMPANY MAY ISSUE UNSECURED BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS EACH IN SEVERAL TRANCHES

