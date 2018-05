May 15 (Reuters) - NOVATURAS AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS APRIL TURNOVER REACHED 12.0 MILLION EUROS, UP 57% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* IN APRIL COMPANY SERVED 20,900 CLIENTS, IT WAS 60% MORE THAN IN APRIL 2017

