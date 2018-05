May 15 (Reuters) - ARTIFEX MUNDI SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS SOLD RIGHTS TO ITS TWO GAMES - NIGHTMARES FROM THE DEEP®: A HIDDEN OBJECT ADVENTURE AND KATE MALONE: HIDDEN OBJECT DETECTIVE TO G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB

* FOR THE GAMES THE COMPANY WILL GET USD 600,000 WHICH WILL BE PAID IN FOUR INSTALLMENTS AND UP TO USD 500,000 AS VARIABLE PART OF REMUNERATION DEPENDING ON FUTURE PROFITS FROM SOLD GAMES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)