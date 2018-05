May 15 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH SIX INDIVIDUALS (PARTNERS)

* UNDER AGREEMENT CO AND PARTNERS TO TAKE UP NEW SHARES IN CIRCUS SP. Z O. O. (CIRCUS)

* CO TO INVEST 500,000 ZLOTYS AND HOLD 67.7 PERCENT STAKE IN CIRCUS, PARTNERS TO HOLD 32.2 PERCENT STAKE IN CIRCUS

* CIRCUS WILL WORK ON A GAME UNDER WORKING TITLE ‘COOKING SIMULATOR’

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)