May 16 (Reuters) - Kaluga Automotive Electrical Equipment Plant:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 35,000 VERSUS RUB 18,000 YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 330.7 MILLION VERSUS RUB 330.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

Source text - bit.ly/2IHyq93

