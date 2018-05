BRIEF-Intrasense And DMS Enter Into Exclusive Negotiations To Combine Imaging Activities Of Both Companies

May 16 (Reuters) - INTRASENSE:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT INTRASENSE AND DMS GROUP ENTER EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS

* NEGOTIATIONS ON THE CONTRIBUTION OF DMS GROUP MEDICAL IMAGING ACTIVITIES TO INTRASENSE

* OPERATION AIMS TO COMBINE IMAGING ACTIVITIES OF BOTH COMPANIES TOGETHER IN INTRASENSE THROUGH CONTRIBUTION OF ACTIVITIES OF DMS GROUP MEDICAL IMAGING DIVISION, DMS IMAGING

* DMS GROUP WOULD BECOME INTRASENSE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER AND WOULD CARRY ON WITH ITS DIVERSIFICATION STRATEGY INITIATED IN 2014

Source text: bit.ly/2Kotfbt

