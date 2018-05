BRIEF-Celyad Says Grade 4 Adverse Events Occurred In Two THINK Trial Patients, Announces Q1 Business Update

May 16 (Reuters) - CELYAD SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY Q1 BUSINESS AND THINK TRIAL UPDATES

* GRADE 4 SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OCCURRED IN TWO PATIENTS OF CYAD-01 THINK TRIAL OUT OF 20 PATIENTS INCLUDED IN INTERIM SAFETY REPORT

* THOSE TWO PATIENTS EACH EXPERIENCED A GRADE 5 EVENT THAT WAS DEEMED UNRELATED TO ADMINISTRATION

* CYAD-01 IS CURRENTLY BEING EVALUATED AS A STAND-ALONE INVESTIGATIONAL THERAPY IN THE THINK TRIAL WITH RELAPSED REFRACTORY AML AND CRC PATIENTS

* CYAD-01 IS ALSO BEING EVALUATED FOR BEING ADMINISTERED AFTER LYMPHODEPLETION PRECONDITIONING - RELEVANT DEPLETHINK AML AND CRC TRIALS TO BE INITIATED IN COMING WEEKS

* IN MAY 2018, ACHIEVED IMPORTANT MILESTONE IN ITS CYAD-01 CLINICAL STRATEGY BY DOSING FIRST METASTATIC CRC PATIENTS IN THE LINK AND SHRINK TRIALS

* NO DRUG RELATED TOXICITY WAS OBSERVED IN THE FIRST PATIENTS OF BOTH SHRINK AND LINK TRIALS

* ENDED Q1 WITH EUR 25.1 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS

* CONFIRMS EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT TERM INVESTMENTS ARE SUFFICIENT TO FUND EXPENSES UNTIL END-Q1 2019

