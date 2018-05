May 16 (Reuters) - BARBARA BUI:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY THAT ITS FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE WAS EUR 2.4 MLN VS PROFIT OF EUR 0.5 MLN YR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING LOSS EUR 1.5 MLN VS LOSS EUR 3.2 MLN YR AGO

* IN ORDER TO FINANCE A COMMUNICATION PROGRAM, AS WELL AS DEVELOPMENT OF ITS E-SHOP, DECIDED TO SELL SIGNIFICANT ASSET

* THIS TRANSACTION SHOULD BE RECORDED IN 2018

