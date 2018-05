May 16 (Reuters) - RUCH CHORZOW SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT SIGNED A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH FRITO LAY POLAND SP. Z O.O.

* FRITO LAY POLAND SP. Z O.O. IS A PRODUCER AND DISTRIBUTOR OF PEPSICO PRODUCTS

