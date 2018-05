May 17 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID LATE ON WEDNESDAY THERE IS NO SUSPENSION OR TERMINATION OF EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP OF ANY MEMBERS OF TECHNICAL TEAM OR MAIN SQUAD OF PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL

* NO INTENTION OF TERMINATION OF EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS HAS BEEN EXPRESSED BY ANY PLAYER OF THE MAIN PROFESSIONAL TEAM

Source text: bit.ly/2IkOfTM

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)