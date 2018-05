CORRECTED-BRIEF-Inter Cars Q1 Net Profit Down At 43.3 Million Zlotys

(Adds missing word ‘million’ in the first bullet.)

May 17 (Reuters) - INTER CARS SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 NET PROFIT OF 43.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 53.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 1.65 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.55 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 63.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 66.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 81.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 82.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE LOWER THAN EXPECTED DUE TO LONGER WINTER IN EUROPE WHICH RESULTED IN SHIFT OF SALE OF SUMMER PRODUCTS TO APRIL

