BRIEF-LPP Q1 Net Loss Lowers To 104.8 Mln Zlotys

May 17 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* POSTS Q1 NET LOSS AT 104.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 117.0 MILLON ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NEGATIVE EBIT OF 117.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 109 MILLION ZLOTYS

* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.58 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.36 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 GROSS MARGIN AT 45.1 PERCENT VERSUS 45.6 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

* HIGHER REVENUE HELPED BY HIGHER RETAIL SPACE, POSITIVE LFL SALES (9.2 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR) AND GROWTH OF ONLINE SALES

* IN 2018 CO PLANS TO HAVE STORES IN 23 COUNTRIES (AT THE END OF Q1 THE COMPANY HAD 1,728 STORES IN 20 COUNTRIES) AND TO INCREASE RETAIL SPACE BY 11 PCT

* IT PLANS CAPEX AT ABOUT 520 MILLION ZLOTYS THIS YEAR (IN Q1 CAPEX AT 148.6 MLN, UP 32% PCT YEAR ON YEAR)

* IT AIMS TO ENTER THREE NEW MARKETS IN 2018: KAZAKHSTAN, SLOVENIA AND ISRAEL

* IN APRIL THE COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEGATIVE EBIT WOULD BE 115 MILLION ZLOTYS ON Q1 REVENUE OF 1.58 BILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: and bit.ly/2IL9HB0

