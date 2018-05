May 17 (Reuters) - AS ROMA SPA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY BOARD HAD APPROVED DEFINITIVE CONDITIONS OF CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO EUR 115.0 MLN

* BOARD HAS APPROVED TO ISSUE UP TO 265.0 MLN ORDINARY SHARES FOR NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.15 PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF EUR 0.433 EUR 0.283 AS PREMIUM

* SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ABLE TO SUBSCRIBE TO TWO NEWLY ISSUED SHARES FOR EVERY THREE SHARES ALREADY OWNED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)