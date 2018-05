May 17 (Reuters) - TARCZYNSKI SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT SIGNED A PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT WITH ZAKLAD PRZETWORSTWA MIESNEGO ‘SLAWA’ SP. Z O.O. FOR SALE OF ITS ORGANISED PART, MEAT PRODUCTION UNIT IN SLAWA, FOR 28 MILLION ZLOTYS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)