May 17 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* RESOLVED ON WEDNESDAY TO SUSPEND TRADING IN SHARES OF COMPANIES: ADMIRAL BOATS SA, DOMENOMANIA.PL SA, LZMO SA W UPADLOSCI, MACRO GAMES SA, MATRX PHARMACEUTICALS SA, MED-GALICJA SA, PLANET INNOVATION GROUP SA AND UNIFIED FACTORY SA AS OF MAY 17

* DECISION FOLLOWS THE FACT THAT ABOVE-MENTIONED COMPANIES DID NOT PUBLISH THEIR Q1 2018 REPORTS

Source text: bit.ly/2rPTW0S

