May 17 (Reuters) -

* AVTOVAZ PLANS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION BY 12 PCT TO 350,000 CARS IN 2018 - TASS CITES CO’S PRESENTATION

* AVTOVAZ SEES CARS AND KIT CARS PRODUCTION INCREASE BY 13 PCT, TO 570,800 UNITS IN 2018 - TASS

* AVTOVAZ EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN ITS MARKET SHARE IN RUSSIA OF ABOUT 20 PCT - TASS

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)