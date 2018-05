May 18 (Reuters) - Bell Food Group AG:

* PUBLISHES PROVISIONAL END RESULT IN PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR HÜGLI HOLDING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

* AS OF 17 MAY 2018 HOLDS 100% OF THE UNLISTED HÜGLI REGISTERED SHARES AND 98.09% OF THE HÜGLI BEARER SHARES LISTED ON 17 MAY 2018, RESPECTIVELY 99.23% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS AND 98.90% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF HÜGLI

