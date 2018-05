May 18 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube De Braga Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNED 5-YEAR CONTRACT WITH PLAYER EDUARDO TEIXEIRA FROM GD ESTORIL PRAIA

* BRINGS PLAYER AILTON ON ONE-YEAR LOAN FROM VFB STUTTGART

Source text: bit.ly/2Iu8WsC bit.ly/2rPN9W0

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)