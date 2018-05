May 18 (Reuters) - CHERRYPICK GAMES SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS PROJECT WAS CHOSEN FOR FUNDING BY THE NATIONAL CENTRE FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (NCBR)

* THE TOTAL COST OF THE PROJECT HAS BEEN SET AT 3.6 MILLION ZLOTYS AND THE RECOMMENDED AMOUNT OF FUNDING IS EQUAL TO THE AMOUNT REQUESTED OF 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS

