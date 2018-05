May 18 (Reuters) - EMPERIA HOLDING SA:

* SAYS MAXIMA GRUPE REACHED 100% IN COMPANY AFTER MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT

* COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 13 ON REMATERIALISATION OF SHARES AND WITHDRAWING THEM FROM TRADING ON WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)