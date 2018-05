BRIEF-Playway: 'House Flipper' Returns Its Production Costs In 24 Hrs

May 21 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT ITS GAME ‘HOUSE FLIPPER’, THAT HAD ITS PREMIERE ON MAY 17, RETURNED ALL PRODUCTION AND MARKETING COSTS AFTER THE FIRST DAY OF SALES

* IN THE FIRST 72 HOURS OF ONLINE SALES OVER 80,000 UNITS OF GAME WERE SOLD

* PRODUCTION AND MARKETING BUDGET OF THE GAME AMOUNTED TO 550,000 ZLOTYS

* ‘HOUSE FLIPPER’ WAS PUBLISHED BY FROZEN DISTRICT SP. Z O.O. IN WHICH PLAYWAY HOLDS 80% STAKE

* CURRENTLY WORKS ON DEVELOPMENT OF THE GAME ARE BEING HELD, ALSO FURTHER ADDITIONS AND IMPROVEMENTS ARE BEING PLANNED

* WORKS ON GAME’S VERSIONS ON PC, XBOX AND PLAYSTATION 4 HAVE BEEN ACCELERATED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)